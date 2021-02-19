Society Enthronement The Holy Hierarch's Liturgy, at which the new Serbian Patriarch Porfirije will be enthroned, will be held today in Cathedral Church of St. Michael the Archangel Source: Tanjug Friday, February 19, 2021 | 06:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/Rade Prelić

As it was announced from the Serbian Orthodox Church, the liturgy at which the solemn act of enthronement in the holiest throne of His Holiness Porfirije, the Archbishop of Pec, Metropolitan of Belgrade and Karlovac and Patriarch of Serbia, will be performed in the St. Michael's Cathedral, starting at 9 am.



The liturgy started at 9 am, as previously announced, and it is attended by numerous high-ranking officials, including the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



The public will be subsequently informed about the date of the solemn introduction to the throne of the Serbian Patriarchs in the Serbian Patriarchate of Pec, the historical seat of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, it is added in the announcement.



Just to reiterate, the new, 46th patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church was elected yesterday in the Temple of Saint Sava, and you could follow the entire course of events on B92's LIVE Blog.