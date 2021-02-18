Society Telenor Serbia sues United Group for unfair competition Telenor Serbia has filed a lawsuit before the competent judicial authorities in Serbia for unfair market competition against United Group, SBB, Adria News. Source: B92 Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 22:22 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/wutzkohphoto

Telenor Serbia has filed a lawsuit before the competent judicial authorities in Serbia for unfair market competition against United Group B.V. Netherlands, Srpske kablovske mreže d.o.o. Beograd, Adria News s.a.r.l. Luxembourg, and Adria News d.o.o. Beograd. Starting from 25 January 2021, these related entities have been using media N1 and Nova S in their ownership to conduct a false and intensive media campaign. According to Telenor Serbia, aim of the campaign is to impede or prevent Telenor from entering the TV content distribution market as a new competitor.



We emphasize that United Group and SBB have a dominant position of 46,1% at the media content market, which Telenor is yet supposed to enter after the relevant authorities of the Republic of Serbia make independent, professional and impartial decision on the process. Telenor Serbia points out that infrastructure lease agreements signed with Telekom are entirely in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Serbia and that there are no indications of distortions in competition or media pluralism in Serbia. In relation to false statement on a content, Telenor Serbia has asked United Group for an offer for distribution of channels or rights owned by this group twice, as the Company's ambition is to have the widest choice of channels in its future offer, including Nova S, N1, Sport klub and other.



In the same line with our previous compensation damage action, the lawsuit for unfair competition is filed against the companies which created the campaign against Telenor Serbia. It demands such actions to be legally disabled, as they violate legal provisions and good business practice, and court ruling to be published in the media. Telenor will afterwards determine the amount of damage suffered due to unfair market competition.



Due to intensive media campaign and false accusations, Telenor Serbia was made to react in legal terms to protect its reputation. However, we believe that, from now on, we will continue to compete on the market with business offers highly valuated by our customers, as we have been doing for the last 15 years of operation on the Serbian market.