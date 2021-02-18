Society Serbia vaccinated more than a million people According to the latest data from the Government sources, 1.018.937 vaccinations against coronavirus were performed in Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 09:39 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

According to the number of vaccinated per million inhabitants, Serbia is second in Europe, after Great Britain.



In the world, Serbia ranks 6th in the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, after Israel, the Seychelles, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and the United States.



On the other hand, day by day, the communal militia discovers corona parties, while epidemiologists warn that this is unacceptable and that because of that, but also in the previous holidays during which all capacities in the mountains were filled, we are threatened by a significant increase in the number of new patients.