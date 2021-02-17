Society Nearly 2.500 newly infected, 16 people died According to the latest data, 2.467 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 16 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: B92. arhiva

In the last 24 hours, 13.063 samples were tested, and a total of 2.797.273 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



So far, 4.277 people have died in Serbia, and the death rate is 1.00 percent.

Kon: If this trend continues - the measures will have to be tightened

He announced the possibility of tightening the measures.



If the deterioration continues, measures will have to be tightened in order to prevent a new wave.