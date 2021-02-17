Nearly 2.500 newly infected, 16 people died
According to the latest data, 2.467 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 16 people died.Source: B92
In the last 24 hours, 13.063 samples were tested, and a total of 2.797.273 since the outbreak of the epidemic.
So far, 4.277 people have died in Serbia, and the death rate is 1.00 percent.
Kon: If this trend continues - the measures will have to be tightened
He announced the possibility of tightening the measures.
If the deterioration continues, measures will have to be tightened in order to prevent a new wave.
Ne može se ignorisati pogoršanje epidemiološke situacije, posebno u Beogradu. Ukoliko se nastavi pogoršanje moraće da se pooštre mere, kako bi se sprečio novi talas.Posted by Predrag Kon on Wednesday, February 17, 2021