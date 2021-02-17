Society "We could have asked for the winter ski centers to be closed, but..." Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović stated that the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus could have recommended the closure of winter tourist centers. Source: Beta Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 08:48 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

As he says, it was not done because there is a huge pressure from the public - people who live from the work of winter centers and the population that wants to return to normal life before the pandemic, because all this is taking too long.



"The recommendation of the Crisis Staff was that the winter centers work, but with one third of the capacity filled. And if the recommendation was respected, and we saw that it was not and that Zlatibor and Kopaonik were overbooked, we would not have faced with this problem. Skiing does not endanger human health, but everything that happens before and after, and here I primarily mean gatherings in a closed space", said Tiodorović, a member of the Crisis Staff, for today's daily "Danas", talking about potential hotbeds.



According to him, "that does not refer only to winter centers, but also to caterers throughout the cities, both in Belgrade and in Serbia."



"I understand that people need to relax, but our doctors need to take a break also," Tiodorović emphasized. When asked about the possibility of approving the presence of 5.000 spectators at the forthcoming Red Star-Milan football match, he said that something like that is not realistic in the current situation.



"Can anyone guarantee that those 5.000 spectators will sit at the prescribed distance with masks and that they will not be grouped and cheering together," he asked. "I don't think so. I would like the audience to be able to go not only to football, but also to basketball matches. However, common sense tells us that something like this is not realistic under current circumstances," Tiodorovic concluded.