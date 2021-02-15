Society 1.331 newly infected, 15 people died According to the latest information, 1.331 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia in the last 24 hours, while 15 people have died. Source: B92 Monday, February 15, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Paolo Salmoirago

The total number of registered cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in our country is 422.210, and 4.245 deaths. The mortality rate is 1.01%.



So far, a total of 2.775.719 citizens have been tested, of which 5.550 in the last 24 hours.



3.891 patients were hospitalized, and 142 were on respirators.



Also, the Crisis Staff of Belgrade met today. After the meeting, the mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojicic, said that during the pre-holiday weekend, a drop in discipline was noticed in the capital, and the inspectors found an increased number of those who did not respect the measures.



He pointed out that five people were detained on suspicion of having committed crime of not acting according to the prescribed health measures during the pandemic.



Let us remind you, as the Ministry of Health announced, a new quantity of "Pfizer" vaccines, 40.950 doses, was delivered to the "Torlak" Institute shortly after 12 o'clock.