Society Vucic extends congratulations on the occasion of Sretenje, Serbian National Day VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, congratulated the citizens the Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 15, 2021 | 11:18 Tanjug/MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE/ DARIMIR BANDA

Vučić posted a video on his Instagram account, in which, along with the sounds of the Serbian anthem "God of Justice", photos of the most important personalities and events from the history of Serbia are being presented.



"Happy Statehood Day!", President Vučić wrote.