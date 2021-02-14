Society 16 patients died, 1.386 newly infected In the last 24 hours, 7.292 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, of which 1.386 were positive. Source: B92 Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 15:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

16 people died.



There are now 3.846 patients in hospital, of which 134 are on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 2.770.169 people have been tested, and 420.879 cases of infection have been confirmed.



A total of 4.230 people died, and the mortality rate is 1.01 percent.



It should be reminded that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, handed over a contingent of vaccines to the Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, today, which will be used to vaccinate the health workers of that country.



Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, stated that the situation with the coronavirus is not getting worse.



The percentage of those infected has been stable for over two weeks and amounts to around 16-17 percent, and she also pointed out that an additional contingent of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Serbia tomorrow - just over 40.000 doses.