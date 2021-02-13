Society More than 1.600 newly infected, 15 people died According to the last official daily report, 1.622 people were infected in Serbia, while 15 patients died. Source: B92 Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In the last 24 hours, 9,091 people were tested.



There are 135 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 2.762.877 people have been tested, and there are 419.493 confirmed cases.



Coronavirus took a total of 4.214 lives in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 1.00 percent.



In Serbia, 783.161 people were vaccinated, and 167.710 citizens received both doses of the vaccine.



Just to reiterate, the situation with the coronavirus is still unstable.



The Institute of Public Health of Vojvodina continues to assess the epidemiological situation in the province as extraordinary, with the stabilization of the disease trend at high levels.



Also, all the capacities on Zlatibor have been filled for the holidays, but as it is claimed, this mountain is a "safe destination" because hoteliers and caterers respect all epidemiological measures.