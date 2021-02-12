Society Detention of Mika Aleksić extended - so that he would not be able to repeat the crime High Court in Belgrade extended detention for another 30 days to the acting school owner, Miroslav Mika Aleksić (68), suspected of assaulting eight students. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 12, 2021 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin TV Prva/arhiva

The pre-trial judge extended his detention with a rationale that he would not be able to repeat the crime in a short period of time, as well as due to public disturbance and the punishment he's threatened for the crime he is charged with.



Aleksic and his lawyer can appeal this decision to the criminal out-of-court panel of the court, the High Court announced.



The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade is conducting an investigation against Aleksić due to the suspicion that in the period from 2012 to 2020, he sexually assaulted at least eight of his students in the premises of his school and committed a total of 18 criminal acts of rape and sexual harassment.



The avalanche of charges against him was initiated in mid-January by actress Milena Radulović, who was the first to reveal the abuse, and later other victims joined her.



After his arrest in January, Aleksic was remanded in custody in order not to influence witnesses and injured parties, not to repeat the crime, as well as due to disturbing the public.



The decision on the prosecution's proposal should be made today by the judge in charge with the preliminary procedure of the High Court.