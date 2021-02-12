Society Crisis Staff revealed whether the measures will be tightened: "We are considering it" The commander of the military hospital "Karaburma", Ivo Udovicic, said that he did not want to scare the citizens, but that the situation is difficult. Source: B92 Friday, February 12, 2021 | 16:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ mn

"I'm not just a colonel, I'm a doctor. I've been working in the red zone for 10 months and I'm familiar with the situation," he said, adding that this is neither an ordinary flu nor an ordinary epidemic.



He pointed out that the number of patients in hospitals has been growing in the last two weeks.



"Not only health workers are supposed to deal with this, we can all do it together. We were trained to be doctors, but we were not educated to do this job. We have to go back to our job," Udovicic believes.



He congratulated the citizens on the upcoming holiday, but called for caution during the holidays.



"You should not make your life miserable for a few moments of pleasure, which you will later regret", Udovicic is clear.



Dr Predrag Kon answered the question of who will be held responsible if there is an increase in the number of infected after the holidays.



"We will all be responsible. The appeal is for the measures to be respected. There is no talk of easing the measures," said Kon, adding that they are also considering tightening the measures, but he did not explain what that specifically refers to.



He blamed nice weather for the increase about ten days ago, when, as he stated, there was an increase in visits to cafes.



He also referred to taking a trip before the upcoming holiday.



"If you do not go to places where there is a larger gathering and where infection can easily occur, if you keep your distance, wear a mask, then the risk will be similar to that in Belgrade or anywhere in Serbia," Kon said.



He said that as a consequence of the upcoming holidays, the number of infected people will decrease, but only because fewer tests will be performed.



"Exactly that number of seven days on average should be an indicator that it should be seriously considered. However, I expect a decline in the next few days, which will not be realistic, but a consequence of the holidays," Kon said.



Speaking about the British strain in Serbia, Kon said that it is probably more present than we are aware of.