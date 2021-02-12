Society In Serbia, 1.928 newly infected, 16 patients died In the last 24 hours, another 1.928 people were infected in Serbia, and 16 people died. Source: B92 Friday, February 12, 2021 | 15:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

There are 3.832 patients with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Serbia, out of which 129 are on respirators.



A total of 11.699 people were tested.



It should be reminded that Dr Branislav Tiodorović stated that if the number of infected people does not fall and the measures are not respected, the Crisis Staff will propose even more rigorous measures.



Forecasts of easing the measures are not the most optimistic because of the words of the director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Dr Goran Stevanović, who stated that the number of hospitalized people suffering from COVID-19 infection is growing.



On Thursday, 2.000 new cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus were registered in Serbia.