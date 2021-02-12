Society 0

Vaccination according to the established plan during the holidays

Vaccination process in Serbia will take place according to a pre-determined plan, without interruption during the upcoming holidays, the government announced.

Although February 15 and 16 are non-working days, due to the celebration of Statehood Day, it will not delay the scheduled date for either vaccination or revaccination.

It is extremely important that all citizens adhere to the vaccination time and do not miss their scheduled appointment, it is stated in the announcement.

Citizens who have not yet registered for vaccination can still do so on the eUprava portal www.imunizacija.euprava.gov.rs or by calling 0800 222 334 every day from 8 am to 8 pm.

