Society It's confirmed: Hospitals are full again. Growing number of difficult cases VIDEO Director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, Dr Goran Stevanović, stated after the meeting that the number of hospitalized people with COVID-19 is growing. Source: B92 Friday, February 12, 2021 | 11:26 Tweet Share Tanjug/Nikola Anđić

"We are very worried about the situation. We had a declining trend, the number of people in hospital treatment decreased, and thanks to that, a part of that system, especially outside Belgrade, slowly started to come out of the COVID system," he said after today's meeting of directors of COVID hospitals with the Minister of Health.



According to him, it should have been the same with KBC "Bežanijsk kosa", however, doctors are now not sure that the hospital will leave that system on Monday under current circumstances.



Now, Dr Stevanović points out, we do not have the opportunity to return hospitals to a non-COVID system, as the number of admissions is growing again. "What worries us now is that they are now patients with severe clinical pictures, who are looking for a longer treatment, with an uncertain outcome," Dr Stevanović warned.



According to our doctors, number of infected people is clearly connected with free activities, such as ski resorts, sports events, going to the mountains.



"We know that everyone is tired of this situation because a year has passed, but the fact is that we have also had this situation in the health system for a year," he said and once again appealed to the citizens of Serbia to be extremely careful because we have an extended weekend ahead of us due to the Sretenje holiday, which is celebrated with non-working days in Serbia.



"This is a turning point," concluded Dr Stevanović and said that a new increase in the number of newly infected patients is expected after the upcoming holidays.