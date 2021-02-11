Society In Serbia, 2.000 newly infected, 15 people died Until the last daily report, it was confirmed that there were 2.000 newly infected patients in Serbia, while 15 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share Fot: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A total of 2.742.087 people were tested in our country, of which 12.547 people in the last 24 hours, it is stated on the Covid19.rs website.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 415.943 cases have been registered in our country, and 4.183 patients have died.



The mortality rate is 1.01 percent.



3.815 people were hospitalized, and 141 patients were on respirators.

Jankovic: There is no relaxation and no lifting of measures

Immunologist Srdja Janković stated today that citizens should not relax, because in other cities, a scenario like the one in Vranje can occur.



He told TV Prva that it is crucial to prevent gatherings where there are many viruses, as well as gatherings that are not necessary.



Speaking about the new strain of the virus, which also appeared in Serbia, Janković said that for all those who adhere to the measures, how many cases of the new strain have been registered is of no significance, given that we should adhere to the same measures, but that the problem is that it is transmitted much faster than the basic types.