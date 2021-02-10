Society Again more than 2.000 newly infected, 14 people died Until the last daily bulletin, it was confirmed in Serbia that there were another 2.088 new patients, while 14 patients died. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 15:44 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ JAGADEESH NV

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 12.987 samples have been tested since the last report.



There are 134 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.

Serbia is the leading country in continental Europe

Brussels portal "Politico" states that Serbia has become the leading country in vaccination on the territory of continental Europe, primarily thanks to good relations with China.



It is stated that in Serbia, at least one dose of the vaccine was received by about 7 percent of the population, which is "more than double the current average of the European Union".



"Belgrade has proven the value of its delicate geopolitical balancing through a high vaccination rate. The country is in negotiations for EU accession, but it also nurtures close ties with Beijing, being, in addition, Russia's traditional ally," Politico said.



Politico's interlocutors estimate that the EU "geopolitically missed the opportunity to show its commitment to the West Balkan region, which made it possible for China and Russia to expand their influence and profile in the region".