Society Dr Nestorović reacted Former member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branimir Nestorović, who caused a lot of attention with his statements re: COVID, claims that he is fed up with everything Source: B92 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 13:42 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva, arhiva

In an interview with daily "Kurir", he said that every two years someone wants to take away his license. "Well, let them take it from me, I'm retired. But then when they take it from me, only then can I say what I want," he said, adding that he was fed up with all that was going on.



It should be reminded that some doctors from the association "United Against COVID" filed a complaint against Dr Nestorović with the Belgrade Medical Chamber for alleged violation of the Code of Ethics, i.e. for his statement "that he would rather die than receive the coronavirus vaccine".



"I have a proposal for United against COVID (and I think we are all against it). Please, designate one or two colleagues and let's confront the views on a national broadcaster", Nestorovic wrote on his Facebook profile yesterday.



And for today's "Kurir", he said: "First, I know a lot of people in that group United Against COVID and they certainly didn't sign something like that. Second, it's a boring and stupid story. I called on people from that association to appoint one or two people so that we can sit in front of the cameras and see what someone thinks about it on the national program. To sue someone for an expert opinion, especially now that research has come out of Stanford, the world's largest epidemiology clinic, that claims that introducing lockdown and restricting movement has no effect on the epidemic, is complete nonsense."