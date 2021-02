Society More than 2.000 newly infected, 15 people died Until the last daily report, it was confirmed in Serbia that there were another 2.014 new patients, and 15 patients died Source: B92 Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 15:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

In the last 24 hours, 12.830 people were tested, while the total number tested was 2.716.553.



There are 3.814 people in hospital in Serbia, while 129 patients are on respirators.



Total number of dead is 4.154 people.