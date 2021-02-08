Society Temperatures above average, then a sharp drop: Cold days are coming Serbia is facing cold days again. Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced a strong drop of temperature for Thursday, meaning temperatures below zero. Source: B92 Monday, February 8, 2021 | 17:45 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC

For the first half of the week, temporary clouds with rain have been announced, but the temperature in some parts of the country will go up to 17 degrees, which is significantly above the average for this time of year.



RHMZ also issued an announcement stating that a strong southwest wind will blow in the mountains in the next two hours, and a strong southeast wind in the Košava area, in the south of Banat, with gusts of storm strength.



Meteorologist Jadranka Zeba Djurić told B92.net that after above-average temperatures, a change in the weather awaits us on Thursday morning.



"Now, we had a period of warm weather, with temperatures well above average. The average maximum daily temperature is 4 to 8 degrees, and these days we have 15, tomorrow 16 degrees. Such weather will continue tomorrow and Wednesday, and change of weather is expected on Thursday", Jadranka Zeba Djurić from RHMZ stated. As she explained, on Thursday, the highest daily temperature will be during the morning, and then there will be clouds with rain and a drop in temperature, first in the north of the country.



In the early afternoon, and somewhere even in the morning, the rain will turn into snow. 10 degrees are expected in Belgrade on Thursday morning, and a drop to 0 degrees in the evening.



"The latest temperature drop will occur in the southern and southeastern parts, where the temperature during the day could still be 13-14 degrees, but in the evening the rain would turn into snow," meteorologist Jadranka Zeba Djurić stated for B92.net.



However, the winter is still here, and from Friday, Serbia will have some cold days, which means that the temperature will not exceed zero degrees. We can expect this low temperature until the beginning of next week.



Zeba Djurić states that only in the south and east of the country will the temperature be one degree above zero.

Those who planned a vacation on the mountain during the extended weekend that awaits us during the holidays, can hope for snow the most, because the precipitation will continue due to low temperatures.



First, on Thursday, the rain will turn into snow, while on Friday, light wind is expected. "Northwest wind is expected on Thursday. In the areas where there will be the most snow in the night between Thursday and Friday, due to negative temperatures during the weekend, the snow will remain. There will be no more significant precipitation," meteorologist Jadranka Zeba Djurić said.



She stated that it is difficult to estimate the height of the snow cover, as well as that it is too early to predict whether the temperatures will remain below zero even after next Tuesday.