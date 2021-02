Society More than 1.900 newly infected, 13 people died According to the latest data, 1.960 newly infected with COVID were registered in Serbia, and 13 died. Source: B92 Monday, February 8, 2021 | 16:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

In the last 24 hours, 10.458 samples were tested, and a total of 2.703.723 since the beginning of the epidemic.



There are 3.818 people on hospital treatment for COVID-19, and 128 patients on respirators.



So far, 4.139 people have died in Serbia and the death rate is 1.01 percent.