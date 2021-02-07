Society More than 1.500 newly infected, 14 people died According to the latest data, 1.529 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 14 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 19:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Marko Djokovic

In the last 24 hours, 7.510 samples were tested, and a total of 2.693.265 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Currently, 3.877 people are hospitalized, and there are 135 patients on the respirator.



So far, 4.126 people have died in Serbia, death rate amounting to 1.01 percent.

Blick: Serbia first in Europe in vaccination

While there is chaos in the whole of Europe due to the absence and delay in the delivery of vaccines, one country stands out, and it is not part of the EU, points out the Swiss daily "Blick", depicting Serbia as the European champion in vaccination.



In no other country in continental Europe have so many people been vaccinated as in Serbia, the paper points out. "Blick" corroborates this information with the announcement from "Our World in Data", where Serbia is clearly in the first place in continental Europe in terms of the number of vaccinated in relation to the number of inhabitants.



The paper points out that Serbia relies especially on Chinese and Russian vaccines in its vaccination process, but also adds that it also has BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines, and that citizens can choose which vaccine they want to be immunized with.