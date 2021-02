Society 1.684 newly infected, 13 people died According to the latest data, 1.684 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 13 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, February 6, 2021 | 21:50 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Dragan Mujan

In the last 24 hours, 9,759 samples were tested, and a total of 2,685,755 since the beginning of the epidemic.



Currently, 3,904 are hospitalized, and there are 129 patients on the respirator.



So far, 4.112 people have died in Serbia, while the death rate is 1.01 percent.