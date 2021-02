Society New session of the Crisis Staff scheduled: Decisions on new measures? The session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus will be held on Monday, February 8. Source: B92 Friday, February 5, 2021 | 13:58 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bs

The members of the staff will meet at the Palace of Serbia at 10 o'clock.



Allegedly, the medical part of the Crisis Staff rejects any possibility of easing anti-epidemic measures.



Just to reiterate, previous session of the Crisis Staff was held last Friday.