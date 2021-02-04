Society More than 1.800 newly infected, 14 people died Until the last daily bulletin, it was confirmed that there are 1.863 newly infected people, while 14 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, February 4, 2021 | 15:22 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/ Dragan Mujan

In the last 24 hours, 12.047 people were tested.



There are 138 people on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 402.700 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Serbia, and 4.085 have died.



A total of 2.664.142 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia by 3 p.m.

Djerlek: It is still early to ease measures

State Secretary at the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek stated that the epidemiological situation is improving, but that it is too early to relax the measures, because caution is still needed, and added that there will be enough vaccines for all who need to be revaccinated and for those who need to receive the first dose of vaccine.



He also said that new quantities of Pfizer vaccines would arrive on Monday, 8.700 doses, and that 40.600 doses would arrive on February 15 and 46.000 on February 22. "It won't always be 40.000 doses, but Pfizer delivers certain quantities every Monday. Continuity is important to us", Djerlek said. He also stated that the epidemiological situation is improving, but that caution is still needed, because the number of patients in hospital is large.



"We are not in favor of easing the measures. The epidemiological situation is not yet so stable that we could talk about easing, because we could spoil what we have done so far. Immunization has started well," he said.



Djerlek also said that he believes that the Torlak Institute can start the production of the Russian vaccine "Sputnik V" and that it will become a European vaccine center again.



A Russian delegation will arrive in "Torlak" on February 11 to review the situation at the Institute.



"Our doctors are the most professional. What we lack are things in the technical-technological domain, and I expect help from Russia," said Djerlek.