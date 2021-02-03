Society More than 1.900 newly infected, 15 people died In the last 24 hours, 1.932 newly infected persons were registered in Serbia, and 15 patients with coronavirus died. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 16:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

11.960 people were tested, 2.652.095 since the outbreak of the pandemic.



The number of patients on hospital treatment is 4.002, and there are now 153 people on respirators.



The total number of registered cases amounts to 400.837.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 4.071 people have died from COVID-19 in Serbia.

"We have to be careful"

State Secretary at the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek warned that, due to the number of newly infected people, which is not declining, everyone must still adhere to the measures.



After the meeting of the Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar with the directors of COVID-hospitals, Djerlek said that he was concerned that the number of newly infected, as well as the number of patients on respirators, was not decreasing.



"This means that we still have to be very careful and adhere to epidemiological measures in order not to diminish the value of vaccination, for which we have been praised from all over the world," he explained.