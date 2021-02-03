Society "Citizens, you are not protected yet"; "Growing number of infected children detected" Minister of Health held the meeting with heads of COVID and non-COVID hospitals in Serbia. Conclusion - the number of newly infected patients is not declining. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 13:12 Tweet Share Tanjug/NIKOLA ANÐIĆ

Also, the number of people on respirators is not decreasing.



Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Belgrade, Dr Goran Stevnović, stated after that meeting that KBC "Bežanijska kosa" came out of the COVID system, but that it cannot be said with certainty at what pace other COVID hospitals will leave that system.



He said that he did not believe that the daily number of newly infected people would continue to decrease. For some time now, Dr Stevanovic said, we have a stable influx of newly infected people in Belgrade, of which a certain number are those who had secondary contacts with ski resorts.



The director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic KCS also warned the citizens who received the first dose of the vaccine that they must not relax and that they must continue to respect epidemiological measures, because full immunity is acquired 10 to 15 days after the second dose of the vaccine.



"Citizens must know that when they receive the first dose, they are not protected yet, because vaccination achieves its full effect only after 10 to 15 days from the second dose," Stevanovic explained, adding that during that time, everyone must adhere to the measures.



He reminds that those measures are wearing a mask, keeping a distance and avoiding places with large number of people. "Vaccination is important, but when we received the first dose, we did not finish anything," Stevanovic said.



He also said that an increase in the number of infected people has been noticed in the younger population, and that this, he added, is related to the stay in ski centers. He adds that young people generally experience fewer problems, but that the problem is that their older family members come to examinations at hospitals with more severe clinical pictures.



That is why Stevanović appeals to the citizens to continue to adhere to epidemiological measures, which should be valid even for those who received the first dose of the vaccine.