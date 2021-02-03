Society Dismissed chief of GAK "Narodni front" spoke up Snezana Rakic, Head of GAK "Narodni Front", allegedly fired because she came to work infected with the coronavirus, denies that she was ill. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 11:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

She told "Telegraf" that it is true that she was replaced, but that it is not true that she was ill.



"It is true that they replaced me. I was not sick. The story has a different connotation," Snezana Rakic told "Telegraf".



Just to reiterate, TV Prva reported this morning that Dr Rakić was fired and that proceedings were initiated against her because she had coronavirus, and despite that, she came to work and thus endangered the health of colleagues, patients and babies.



Dr Rakić traveled abroad and upon her return to Serbia, she did not perform a negative PCR test, nor did she spend ten days in isolation.



According to TV Prva, she went to work immediately after returning to the country, and after a few days, it turned out that she had been positive to COVID-19.



The management of the "Narodni Front" hospital announced that they will not give statements on this issue until the procedure against Dr Rakić, initiated by the sanitary inspection, is finalized.