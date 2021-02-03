Society Scandal in GAK "Narodni front" Head of the "Narodni Front" maternity hospital, Snezana Rakic, was dismissed and temporarily removed from work, TV Prva reports. Source: prva Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: B92/Arhiva Foto: B92/Arhiva

Proceedings were initiated against her because she got infected with COVID-19, and yet she came to work and thus endangered the health of colleagues, patients and babies, according to TV Prva.



Dr Rakić traveled abroad and upon her return to Serbia, she did not perform a negative PCR test, nor did she spend ten days in isolation.



She went to work immediately after returning to the country, and after a few days it turned out that she was positive for coronavirus.



The management of the "Narodni Front" hospital announced that they will not give statements on this issue until the procedure against Dr Rakić, initiated by the sanitary inspection, is finalized.