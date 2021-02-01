Society In Serbia, more than 1.700 people were infected and 18 died According to the latest information, 1.739 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while 18 people died. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 1, 2021 | 16:26 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

10.471 people were tested for coronavirus.



There are 145 patients on respirators.



The total number of tested persons so far is 2.627.944, while the total number of registered cases of coronavirus infection is 397.002.



A total of 4.038 patients died.

After 24-hour break, due to the disinfection of the premises, the mass vaccination of the population against coronavirus continues in Serbia.



So far, 446.891 people have been vaccinated and Serbia is the second in Europe in terms of the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, according to the data of the Government of Serbia.



Only Great Britain is better than Serbia in terms of the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants, followed by Malta, Iceland, Denmark, Slovenia, Romania, Lithuania, Ireland and Portugal. When it comes to the region, Serbia is convincingly the first in terms of the number of vaccinations per million inhabitants. Slovenia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria follow.



In terms of the total number of vaccinations, Serbia is second in the region, after Romania.