Society A day for taking a break; Serbia is second in Europe in the number of vaccinated Sunday is a day for a break from vaccination in Serbia in order to disinfect the premises, while so far 438.000 people have been vaccinated. Source: B92 Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 12:05

438.000 people have been vaccinated in Serbia so far, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić announced today and stated that Serbia is absolutely the first in the region and the second in Europe in terms of the vaccination rate.



Brnabić pointed out that there would be enough doses for revaccination, because when each contingent of vaccines arrives, immediately one half is "set aside", so that there would be enough doses for revaccination.

EPA/Attilla Balazs

Serbia is still in second place in Europe in terms of the number of vaccinated per million inhabitants (65.483), but also in terms of the number of vaccinated per 100 inhabitants (6.55). Only Great Britain is ahead of Serbia. The total number of vaccinated in Serbia so far is 445.584.



After two weeks of vaccination against coronavirus, there will be a break in Serbia today, it has been confirmed in the Government of Serbia.