Society More than 1.700 newly infected, 18 people died In the last 24 hours, 1717 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, January 29, 2021 | 17:30

18 people died.



A total of 2.600.004 people were tested in our country, of which 11.168 people in the last 24 hours, it is stated on the Covid19.rs website.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 392.354 cases have been registered in our country, and 3.983 patients have died.



The mortality rate is 1.02 percent.



4.119 patients were hospitalized, and 158 patients were on respirators.



At today's session, it was decided that there would be no abolition of anti-epidemic measures, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević stated.



The measure related to the mandatory negative PCR test for entering Serbia from Hungary has not been abolished either.



"We should vaccinate 1.500.000 and 2.000.000 people in our country in order to reach that level of collective immunity and stop the epidemic," Dr Kisić Tepavčević said.