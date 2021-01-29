Society Crisis Staff in session at 9 a.m. Today at 9 o'clock, Crisis Staff meets, for the first time since the detection of a new British strain of coronavirus in Serbia. Several topics on the agenda. Source: B92 Friday, January 29, 2021 | 08:59 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dragan Kujundžić

The meeting will certainly discuss the plan and course of vaccination of the population of Serbia against coronavirus, and the current epidemiological situation, which experts claim is still unstable, will be analyzed.



Also, one of the topics will be what the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić talked about yesterday - the abolition of the obligatory PCR test for entering Serbia from Hungary.



However, according to the media, some other measures could be "relaxed", and one of them is the release of the audience to a football match.