Society A new session of the Crisis Staff scheduled; Relaxation of measures due to the match? New session of the Crisis Staff tomorrow at 9 o'clock. This is the first session after the discovery of the British strain of the virus in Serbia. Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 13:48

An analysis of the current epidemiological situation, vaccination process will be among the issues on the agenda, and they will certainly talk about the British strain. Unofficially, some media also report that there could be talk of easing some of the epidemiological measures before the upcoming football match between Red Star and Milan, which should be played on February 18, with the audience present.



At the last session, which was held on January 22, it was decided that all epidemiological measures remain in force until further notice. In the meantime, a new strain of the virus has been confirmed in Serbia.



As for the match, today UEFA allowed the stands to be filled 30%, which is about 17.500 fans. According to the existing measures, a maximum of 500 people are allowed in the open in an organized gathering, Blic stated.