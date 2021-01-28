Society "Germans deport almost all Serbs who show up at the border on Monday" Serbs cannot enter Germany even with a negative PCR test, Belgrade media write. Source: Blic Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 08:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, File

Blic reports that the website of the German Embassy states that you can enter that country with an invitation letter and a negative coronavirus test not older than 48 hours, but in practice that is not the case.



Entry into Germany for the citizens of Serbia depends exclusively on the good will and assessment of the officials at the passport control. Such rigorous control of the entry of our citizens is justified by the German authorities with the coronavirus epidemic and the appearance of a mutated, even more dangerous strain of the virus.



"Therefore, if you plan to go to Germany with children, grandchildren or relatives, be careful because you risk being returned from passport control by the same plane back to Serbia," the text reads, adding that an older Belgrade woman experienced such inconvenience two days ago, although she had all the necessary documentation to enter Germany.



Due to the decision of the police officer, she could not cross the border and see her son and daughter-in-law, but also her newborn grandson.



"Since Monday, the Germans have deported back almost all Serbs who show up at their border and do not have a residence in that country. I went to Berlin with Air Serbia and gave all the necessary documentation at the passport control. I had all the papers that were specified on the embassy website as necessary - a regular passport, a negative PCR test, less than 48 hours old, an invitation letter from my son to visit him because he got a son, as well as a return air ticket. However, the policeman at the counter immediately told me that I could not enter Germany and stamp my passport stating deportation because of COVID-19. I was not told why he decided to do so. I had no choice, I had to go back home, immediately by the same plane", said the Belgrade woman.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Serbian citizens can travel to Germany without a visa during the epidemic if there is an absolutely necessary reason and with prior consultation with the German Federal Police. And that if they are close family members, family members of the first or second degree, medical emergencies, unmarried partners… When crossing the border, passengers must show evidence of the necessity of travel, and the final assessment and decision to enter Germany is always made by a border police officer.



Air Serbia explains that the cause of this situation is the coronavirus epidemic and stricter measures for all passengers.



"Germany has the discretion to let whoever it wants into its country due to the current situation. These measures were taken due to the current situation. They assess and decide for themselves whether you can enter the country or not, regardless of whether you have a negative PCR test and all the necessary documents. This, of course, does not apply to citizens of their country or foreign nationals who have a registered residence in Germany", they point out in this airline.



Otherwise, you will go through a similar situation if you go to any other country in the European Union. For now, free trips are possible only to Bulgaria, Blic added.