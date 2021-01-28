Society Serbia is now the second country in Europe So far, 375.320 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 08:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Serbia is now the second country in Europe in terms of the number of vaccinated citizens per million inhabitants, Tanjug has learned from the Government of Serbia.



The United Kingdom is in the first place, followed by Malta, Iceland, Denmark, Romania, Slovenia and Spain.



When it comes to the region, Serbia is the first in terms of the number of vaccinated per million inhabitants, followed by Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria.



According to the total number of vaccinated in the region, Romania is the first, with 570.704 vaccinated persons.