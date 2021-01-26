Society Growing number of newly infected - more than 2.000, 19 people died According to the latest daily report, 2.080 infected people were registered in Serbia, and 19 people died Source: B92 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 14:04 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

In the last 24 hours, 13.488 people were tested.



There are currently 4.379 patients in hospital.



Mass vaccination against coronavirus is being carried out in Serbia.



So far, 310.266 have been vaccinated in Serbia, of which 31.478 today. As of today, only citizens who have received an invitation from the electronic administration, with the date of vaccination, can be vaccinated at all vaccination points. Citizens will receive an appointment for vaccination after registering on the e-government portal or by calling contact center.



All citizens can do so at www.imunizacija.euprava.gov.rs