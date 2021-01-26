Society "For us from the red zone, there is no dilemma" Head of the Clinic for Resuscitation and Anesthesiology of KBC "Dr Dragisa Misovic", Predrag Stevanovic, pointed out that there is no dilemma about vaccination. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 02:34 Tweet Share EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

He added that he was satisfied in principle with the response of the citizens.



Stating that the only light at the end of the tunnel is vaccines when it comes to the fight against coronavirus, Dr Stevanović says for the First Program of Radio Belgrade that he hopes that the trend of citizens' response to vaccination will continue to grow.



"There are alleged dilemmas about whether to receive the vaccine, which vaccine to receive… I must tell you that for those of us who work in the red zone, there are no such dilemmas. The vaccine must be received and every question of my friends about which vaccine to receive I answer - the first one that is available to you", Dr Stevanović said.



He added that all available vaccines have been tested to the extent that we know that they will not do any harm. "Side effects exist for practically all drugs and none of us wonders when he uses, for example, drugs for pressure, whether something bad will happen. It can always happen, by ingesting anything in the body, but the percentage is so small that it is considered acceptable”, he states.



He believes that social networks are the most responsible for spreading dilemmas and opinions, and states that as a doctor, he cannot understand that because vaccines are civilization achievement.



"I would offer everyone who is in a dilemma about whether to receive the vaccine to come to us in the red zone as volunteers. We will train and protect them and they will see what people with COVID look like. After that, they will no longer have any dilemma," Dr Stevanovic concluded.