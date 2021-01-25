Society Media: 11.700 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived in Serbia Additional 11.700 doses of Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus arrived in Serbia, more precisely at the Torlak Institute, Belgrade media report. Source: B92, Blic Monday, January 25, 2021 | 16:33 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Attila Balazs/MTI via AP

"Between 10.000 and 20.000 of this vaccine a week are expected to arrive in the next two weeks," the media reported.



Unofficially, another 41.000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected by February 15.



"At a meeting with people from the team dealing with this topic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and her associates that they expect a positive surprise regarding the procurement of vaccines in the next 24 hours," the source states.