Society B92.net finds out: As of Tuesday, there is no vaccination without an appointment As of tomorrow, January 26, there will be no vaccination without an appointment, B92.net has learned. Monday, January 25, 2021

At all vaccination points, it will be possible to vaccinate only those citizens who have received a call from the electronic administration with the date of vaccination.



Citizens will receive an appointment for vaccination after registering on the e-Uprava portal or by calling the contact center. There is no need, nor is it in the interest of public health, to create queues and crowds of citizens who do not have an appointment, because all citizens will receive the vaccine in accordance with the priority plan.



This decision was made because the number of citizens who did not register for vaccination, and come in front of checkpoints or health institutions to be vaccinated, is increasing every day. We ask citizens to respect the application procedures and the vaccination itself, because that is the best way for everyone to get their vaccine, according to the established priorities. Therefore, the Government of Serbia once again invites all citizens to come for vaccination exclusively at the time scheduled for them.



After expressing interest in vaccination, you will get the time and place of vaccination in the near future, the whole procedure takes a few minutes and is very simple.



All citizens can do it at the address www.imunizacija.euprava.gov.rs. If the person interested in vaccination does not have a computer, he can also apply by phone, via the contact center on the phone number 0800 222 334, every day from 8 am to 8 pm.



Finally, all citizens of the Republic of Serbia are reminded that, regardless of the fact that the vaccine arrived in our country and that we are currently among the leading countries in the world in terms of the number of vaccinated citizens per million inhabitants, the epidemic is by no means over.



Regardless of whether we received the vaccine or not, we must wear masks indoors, take care of hand hygiene, maintain a distance from each other whenever possible and regularly ventilate the premises. By behaving responsibly, respecting epidemiological measures and respecting the timing of vaccination, we will reach our common goal the fastest, and that is the final victory over the coronavirus.