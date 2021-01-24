Society More than 1.300 newly infected, 18 people died According to the last daily bulletin, 1.318 newly infected with COVID-19 were recorded in Serbia, while 18 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

In the last 24 hours, 7.549 people were tested.



There are 178 patients on respirators, and 4.693 people were hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 2.544.497 people have been tested, and a total of 383.603 cases have been confirmed.



Coronavirus epidemics in Serbia took 3.886 lives, and the mortality rate is 1.01 percent.



So far today, 34.667 people have been vaccinated, and a total of more than 200.000 people.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, confirmed that the first case of the British strain of coronavirus was recorded in Serbia.



Mass vaccination is being carried out all over Serbia, and in front of the Belgrade Fair, people are waiting in line to get immunized.



In accordance with the number of inhabitants, most vaccinated are in Nis, Kikinda, Krusevac, and Belgrade is only the fifth or sixth.