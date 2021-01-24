Society "British strain of coronavirus has arrived to Serbia; I'll receive a Chinese vaccine" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says Serbia has ordered eight million vaccines, but 1.500.000 was delivered. Source: B92 Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 12:52 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

He told Prva TV that he had talked to his friends worldwide in order to provide more vaccines.



"Today, it is harder to get a vaccine than a nuclear weapon," he said.



Vučić said that he expected 50.000 people to be vaccinated today.



"We are ninth in the world, I think we can be 6th or 9th in the next 3 days," he said.



He added that Serbia has pursued a smart and responsible policy on the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.



"We would have lost thousands of lives if we had not done so," he said.



He said that Serbia paid much less for Chinese vaccines than are sold in the world.



"I wrote a letter to the President of China Xi to lower the price for Serbia. That price has been dramatically lowered," he said.



Vučić says that he was "infuriated" by the fact that he read reports on procurement requests at the end of August, where Western countries ordered 5 or 6 times more vaccines than they have inhabitants.



"It's as if they wanted to vaccinate both puppies and kittens. I wanted to cry because it means there will be nothing left for us. And then they tell us to go to COVAX," he said. He added that Serbia received 0 vaccines from that program, as well as all countries in the region, because there is a problem with the distribution of vaccines to EU countries through that program. "We got 0 vaccines, I guess we will get something one day. And without the COVAX program, we got 1.500.000 vaccines and we will provide more," he said.



Vučić announced that Serbia also wants AstraZeneca's vaccine and that it will do its best to get it.



"Everyone who has received the vaccine will also receive the revaccination, the same one they received. We are a serious country," he said.



He also praised the information system that deals with vaccination, and that it should be known who was vaccinated where and with which vaccine, as well as when the term for revaccination is. "We ordered 8 million vaccines, but there are none. We ordered them, it's like in the war, you order something, but there aren't any," he said.



Speaking about the issue of procurement of vaccines, Vučić said: "War is being waged in the true sense of the word, this is a question of the survival of economy." He mentioned that he will improve the balance of Serbia in terms of the number of vaccines next week.



He reminded that Serbia managed to build two COVID hospitals in record time, and that in the midst of the epidemic, a free hospital bed could not be found in Belgrade.



Since 2012, Serbia has surpassed 14 EU countries in the quality of health care, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said. Vučić said on Prva that we were the last on the list in 2012, while today we overtook as many as 14 EU countries. "We are better than Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Ireland, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta, Lithuania, Greece, Latvia, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary and Romania," Vucic said.



"The first in terms of the number of vaccinated is Nis, Kikinda, Krusevac, while Belgrade is only 5th or 6th. There are more men than women who get vaccinated", Vucic said.

"I would receive a Chinese vaccine"

"I would receive the Chinese vaccine, but I think that I'm not that old to rush to get it. I think it's a shame when I see that there are some who don't have any comorbidities, pushing themselves to get the vaccine among the first," he said.



He said that the British strain of the virus, much more contagious, had arrived to Serbia. "The British strain of coronavirus arrived in Serbia, I am terribly scared. A traveler from London to Serbia brought the coronavirus to the territory of our country," he said.



"And Dr Kon, Pelemis, Darija Kisic, Srdja Jankovic are right… I want to inform you that a new strain of coronavirus has arrived in Serbia, we have official data. I am scared, that's why we are in a hurry with vaccination. This morning, Minister Loncar informed me about it", said Vučić.



He pointed out that she was negative on the PCR test after entering the country, and that she got mild symptoms a little later, while her husband has more severe symptoms.



Although a new strain of the virus has appeared in our country, Vučić says that for now there will be no "lockdowns" that exist in Germany, Great Britain, France due to the new strain.



"It is important that we discovered it, captured all the contacts, surrounded it, isolated it, and that today we can hopefully say that we managed to catch it. Because if it spreads, it is hell," he said.



Vučić pointed out that it was important that the Torlak Institute did a good job and that the new strain was discovered in time, so that all contacts would be isolated.



He stated that it was not possible to prevent the new strain from entering the country.



That is why, he says, it is important to continue with vaccination, which, he adds, is also effective against the new strain.



He notes that the problem is how we will get the vaccines, and that the new strain is terrible. "I talked to important people in London, my gut turned upside down," Vucic mentioned. Vučić announced that today we will have 32.000 people per million vaccinated, and in a day we will be 2nd in Europe.



"The UK is convincingly 1st in the world, but it doesn't help when it's a creepy virus. It's not worth it, it kills the people in incredible numbers," he said.