Society Actress Mira Furlan passed away at the age of 65 Actress Mira Furlan passed away at the age of 65, it was published on her official website. Source: B92 Friday, January 22, 2021 | 09:09

Mira Furlan was born in 1955 in Zagreb.



A cause of death has yet not been revealed.



“Babylon 5” creator J. Michael Straczynski posted a tribute to the actress later that night on social networks. Straczynski said the cast and crew of “Babylon 5” had “known for some time now that Mira’s health was fading.”



"It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe", Michael Strazinski wrote.



She acted in numerous Yugoslav films, and during the 1990s she continued her career in the United States, where, among other things, she acted in the famous TV series "Babylon 5" and "Lost".