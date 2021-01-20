Society Vučić: Fantastic day for Serbia VIDEO President of Serbia published a video message in which he told the citizens of Serbia that more than 13.000 people have been vaccinated since this morning. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 14:20 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

"Fantastic day for Serbia. I am especially happy to receive a report from the Belgrade Fair that our senior citizens were treated in a special way to Serbia, that they waited a short time, that they received tea and that everyone said they were never happier with their Serbia," Vucic said.



He added that the goal is to vaccinate more than 30.000 citizens tomorrow.