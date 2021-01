Society Milena Radulović arrived at the Higher Prosecutor's Office PHOTO Actress Milena Radulović arrived at the Higher Prosecutor's Office at 11 am to give a statement today after the arrest of acting professor Miroslav Mika Aleksić Source: B92 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 12:37 Tweet Share Foto: e-stock/Miloš Rafailović

She arrived at the Higher Prosecutor's Office accompanied by a lawyer.



Just to reiterate, Aleksić is suspected of rape and sexual abuse.