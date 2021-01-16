Society In Serbia, 1.393 newly infected, 22 people died In the previous 24 hours, another 1.393 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia, and 22 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 18:30 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Until this cross-section, 9.099 people were tested.



5.362 people were hospitalized, and currently 201 people are on respirators.



To date, a total of 371.216 cases have been registered in Serbia, and 3.730 people have died as a result of 19 cases.



2.468.821 tests were performed. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that the beginning of the second semester of the school year was a "significant epidemiological event" and that attention should be paid to that. He said that parents should monitor the children's problems.



"The criterion should be sharpened, if it is something respiratory, the child should attend classes online. We will not be able to know immediately what it is about," Kon said for TV Prva.



The epidemiologist said that the situation has improved, but that we must not relax. 1.000.000 Sinopharm vaccines from China arrived in Serbia today.



President of Serbia announced that there will be five or six different vaccines in Serbia by June.