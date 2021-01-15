Society More than 1.700 infected, 21 people died According to the last section, another 1.751 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, and 21 people died. Source: B92 Friday, January 15, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

In the last 24 hours, 10.961 people were tested.



There are 196 patients on respirators.



The number of hospitalized in Serbia is 5.409.



The total number tested since the outbreak of the epidemic is 2.459.722, and 369.823 cases have been confirmed. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3.708 people have died, and the mortality rate is now 1 percent, according to statistics.



Just to reiterate, from Monday, January 11, it is possible to apply for the coronavirus vaccine in Serbia through eUprava. A call center started working yesterday, where citizens can also apply for vaccination by phone.



Today, the first citizens who volunteered were vaccinated.