More than 1.700 infected, 21 people died

According to the last section, another 1.751 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, and 21 people died.

Source: B92
Tanjug/AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
In the last 24 hours, 10.961 people were tested.

There are 196 patients on respirators.

The number of hospitalized in Serbia is 5.409.

The total number tested since the outbreak of the epidemic is 2.459.722, and 369.823 cases have been confirmed. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3.708 people have died, and the mortality rate is now 1 percent, according to statistics.

Just to reiterate, from Monday, January 11, it is possible to apply for the coronavirus vaccine in Serbia through eUprava. A call center started working yesterday, where citizens can also apply for vaccination by phone.

Today, the first citizens who volunteered were vaccinated.

Society

The system is ready for children

After a one-month vacation, elementary and high school students start school on Monday.

Society Friday, January 15, 2021
