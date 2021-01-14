Society It starts at 10 a.m. in 10 health centers Vaccination starts in Belgrade. Health centers ready. Citizens who have registered through the eUprava website are being vaccinated. Source: B92, RTS, Tanjug Friday, January 15, 2021 | 10:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

Everyone who is vaccinated gets an instruction booklet, the vaccination itself is not painful, and so far over 19.000 people have been vaccinated, and there will be 20.500. There were no side effects, said the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek.



According to the media, a Chinese vaccine should arrive to Serbia tomorrow, which would mean that our country can offer its citizens a vaccine from three different manufacturers, which few other countries can be proud of.



Despite the somewhat better epidemiological situation with the coronavirus in the previous period, the measures that are in force will most likely remain unchanged until the end of January, said a member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon.



He also told Kurir that a large number of infected people are still registered in Serbia on a daily basis, and that we still cannot talk about a quick easing of measures.



"We still have a partly unfavorable and partly unstable situation, depending on the part of Serbia that is considered. Belgrade still has close to 600 new infections on a daily basis. That is a high number. So, we cannot talk about a quick easing of measures. Overall, we should go down to a two-digit number so we can talk about it at all, and we’re still on a four-digit number, so we’re still a long way from that”, Dr Kon said, adding that “working hours extensions for some facilities will be implemented, but probably with fierce opposition of the medical part of the Crisis Staff".



"It is very important that if the virus activity drops, we do not allow it to rise again. We already have very relaxed measures. There will probably be a struggle in the crisis headquarters to extend the working hours of some facilities for an hour, but that will be discussed in the next session, I don't think there is any talk about that in the course of January", Kon emphasizes and adds that no deadlines have been set for the valid measures, and that "there is no theoretical basis to change something in the second half of January to such extent that the measures would be relaxed".