Society More than 1.800 new cases, 23 people died According to the latest cross-section, another 1.881 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, and 23 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 15:04

In the last 24 hours, 11,725 people were tested.



There are 195 patients on respirators.



There are 5.462 in hospitals throughout Serbia.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 2.448.761 people have been tested, of which the virus was confirmed in 368.072.



The coronavirus took a total of 3.687 lives, and the mortality rate is 1 percent.



Today from 08.00 am, there is a call center through which citizens can apply for vaccination against the coronavirus. The phone number is 0800 222 334, while earlier, on Monday, January 11, the application started via the e-Uprava portal.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, confirmed that there were 17.000 applications for the vaccine by phone, and that new lines will be opened.



He added that he expects Serbia to be able to vaccinate 80 percent of the nation.