Society 25 people died, more than 2.200 newly infected According to the latest information, 2.267 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while 25 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 15:15

In the last 24 hours, 12.889 samples were tested, and 2.437.036 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Currently, 5.503 patients are hospitalized, and 189 are on a respirator.



25 people died of coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 3.664, while the mortality rate is one percent.