Society 2.142 newly infected, 29 people died According to the latest information, 2.142 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 29 people died. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 15:05

In the last 24 hours, 13.323 people were tested, a total of 2.424.147 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are now 5.554 patients on hospital treatment, and 189 patients are on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, bringing the total number of deaths to 3.639, and the mortality rate is one percent.